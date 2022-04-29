WATCH: Texas Tech University’s Transfer of Reins ceremony

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Junior equine-assisted therapy major Caroline Hobbs has been named the 61st Masked Rider.

She has been working with the program since she was a freshman. Hobbs served an assistant for former Masked Rider Ashley Adams. Adams was the program’s Masked Rider from 2021-22.

Texas Tech held its Transfer of the Reins ceremony Friday afternoon. Following the ceremony, at 4 p.m., two graduating Raider Reds will be unmasked and pass their guns to two new students who will serve as the mascot for the upcoming academic year.

