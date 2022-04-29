Local Listings
WATCH: Texas Tech University’s Transfer of Reins ceremony

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Junior equine-assisted therapy major Caroline Hobbs has been named the 61st Masked Rider.

She has been working with the program since she was a freshman. Hobbs served an assistant for former Masked Rider Ashley Adams. Adams was the program’s Masked Rider from 2021-22.

Texas Tech Masked Rider Program Transfer of Reins and Passing of the Guns

The Texas Tech Masked Rider Program's 61st rider is getting set to take the reins of Fearless Champion from 2021-22 Masked Rider Ashley Adams. At 4 p.m., two graduating Raider Reds will be unmasked and pass their guns to two new students who will serve as the mascot for the upcoming academic year.

Posted by KCBD NewsChannel 11 on Friday, April 29, 2022

This year has been amazing and I am so lucky to have spent it with y’all! ❤️🖤 Wreck ‘em!

Posted by Caroline Hobbs on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Texas Tech held its Transfer of the Reins ceremony Friday afternoon. Following the ceremony, at 4 p.m., two graduating Raider Reds will be unmasked and pass their guns to two new students who will serve as the mascot for the upcoming academic year.

FEARLESS CHAMPIONS FINAL RIDE: Fearless Champion’s final football run Saturday night, Masked Rider reflects on Texas Tech legacy

