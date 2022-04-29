Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Whistleblower told FDA about baby formula issues months before recall, complaint says

FILE PHOTO - A whistleblower alerted the FDA to alleged safety lapses at a baby formula plant...
FILE PHOTO - A whistleblower alerted the FDA to alleged safety lapses at a baby formula plant months before recalls happened, a complaint shows.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A whistleblower complained to the Food and Drug Administration about safety concerns months before infant formula was taken off store shelves, according to newly released documents.

Three popular brands of formula produced at the Abbott Nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan were recalled in February.

Multiple babies got a rare and serious bacterial infection after drinking the formula, and two children died.

The recall included several types of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare brand products.

The whistleblower complaint was sent in October and released this week.

A former employee at the plant laid out concerns about poor cleaning practices, falsified records and instances where employees knowingly put out formula that may have been contaminated.

The complaint says the employee was fired for raising safety concerns, and he was one of several people who came forward about safety issues.

Abbott said it’s investigating and cooperating with the FDA’s investigation.

The federal agency also is under scrutiny for its handling of the case. After receiving the complaint in October, the former employee was not interviewed until December.

The FDA did not do an in-person inspection of the Sturgis facility until January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart and Annette Reagor
Bart Reagor’s wife sues FirstCapital Bank, seeking up to $22.3 million
A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at...
15-year-old arrested after mother notices son had gun at school drop-off
LFR, EMS respond to truck vs. home at 27th and Slide Road
Pickup hits central Lubbock house, driver in custody
LCSO officials say the shooting happened in the 6300 block of East Hwy. 84 around 8 a.m. The...
Woman injured in shooting, Sheriff searching for 2 suspects
Crash closes Hwy 62/82 near Ropesville
Crash closes Hwy 62/82 near Ropesville

Latest News

Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Police in Ohio said a teenager jumped from a moving car while they were in pursuit.
Police: Ohio teen jumps from moving car
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
American killed in Ukraine as Russians regroup
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a...
Dodgers’ Bauer suspended for 2 seasons over alleged assault