Carlsbad man killed in Friday morning wreck on US 62

ROPESVILLE, Texas (KCBD) - A man from Carlsbad, New Mexico has died after a Friday morning crash on US 62, 4.5 miles northeast of Ropesville.

DPS tells us 63-year-old Scot Douglas Bendixsen of Carlsbad was the passenger in a 2008 Acura MDX SUV when a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup headed southbound crossed into the northbound lane of traffic.

The Dodge pickup left the roadway, entered the median and crossed into the inside northbound lane of US 62, headed the wrong way.

The driver of the Acura veered left toward the center median and was struck by the pickup on its front right quarter.

The driver of the pickup and the driver of the Acura both suffered minor injuries.

A 2021 Ford Edge SUV traveling behind the Acura suffered minor damage from crash debris but the driver was not injured.

Scot Douglas Bendixsen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday in Hockley County.

