Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 29

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school softball and baseball scores for Friday night.

SOFTBALL BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Frenship 14 EL Paso Eastlake 2 ( Frenship leads 1 game to none)

Monterey 14 Plainview 0 (Monterey wins series 2 games to none)

Amarillo 8 Coronado 4 ( Amarillo leads series 1-0)

Lubbock Cooper 10 Randall 9 (series tied 1-1)

Randall 9 Lubbock Cooper 7 (Randall wins 2 games to 1)

Canyon 6 Levelland 2 (series tied 1-1)

Canyon 19 Levelland 8 (Canyon wins series 2-1)

Pampa 9 Snyder 7 (9 innings) (Pampa wins series 2-0)

River Road 14 Slaton 4 (River Road leads series 1-0)

River Road 11 Slaton 6 (River Road wins series 2-0)

BASEBALL

Frenship 4 Odessa Permian 2

Monterey 13 Lubbock High 3

Lubbock Cooper 15 Coronado 11

Littlefield 13 Brownfield 1

Plainview 11 Palo Duro 1

Estacado 10 Lake View 8

Snyder 8 Levelland 3

Denver City 15 Lubbock Christian 6

Ralls 15 Lockney 14

Lake Country 18 Trinity Christian 4

Seminole 11 Abernathy 5

Wellington 16 Kress 2

