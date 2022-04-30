Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 29
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school softball and baseball scores for Friday night.
SOFTBALL BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Frenship 14 EL Paso Eastlake 2 ( Frenship leads 1 game to none)
Monterey 14 Plainview 0 (Monterey wins series 2 games to none)
Amarillo 8 Coronado 4 ( Amarillo leads series 1-0)
Lubbock Cooper 10 Randall 9 (series tied 1-1)
Randall 9 Lubbock Cooper 7 (Randall wins 2 games to 1)
Canyon 6 Levelland 2 (series tied 1-1)
Canyon 19 Levelland 8 (Canyon wins series 2-1)
Pampa 9 Snyder 7 (9 innings) (Pampa wins series 2-0)
River Road 14 Slaton 4 (River Road leads series 1-0)
River Road 11 Slaton 6 (River Road wins series 2-0)
BASEBALL
Frenship 4 Odessa Permian 2
Monterey 13 Lubbock High 3
Lubbock Cooper 15 Coronado 11
Littlefield 13 Brownfield 1
Plainview 11 Palo Duro 1
Estacado 10 Lake View 8
Snyder 8 Levelland 3
Denver City 15 Lubbock Christian 6
Ralls 15 Lockney 14
Lake Country 18 Trinity Christian 4
Seminole 11 Abernathy 5
Wellington 16 Kress 2
