FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms expected Sunday afternoon

Models indicate storms developing in New Mexico and moving east into the region late Sunday...
By John Robison
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunday has been designated as a First Alert Weather Day for the area.

Models indicate storms developing in New Mexico and moving east into the region late afternoon and exiting the eastern areas by midnight.

Some of the storms will be capable of large hail, winds over 60 mph, lightning and locally heavy rain.

Most of the South Plains will have a chance for some level of severe storms. I expect them to develop over the area around mid-afternoon and track to the east to northeast.

We will keep you aware of the weather threat on our First Alert Weather App, web and Facebook over the weekend.

Winds will be lower Saturday afternoon but will increase to the 25-35 mph range on Sunday.

Sunday temperatures will be in the upper 70s as clouds return to the region.

