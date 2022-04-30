Los Hermanos Familia to hold 2022 Adelante Award Saturday night

Provided by Los Hermanos Familia

LUBBOCK, TX - Los Hermanos Familia (LHF), whose objective is strengthening families and building community, is proud to announce that they will be holding the annual 2022 Adelante Awards Gala tonight, April 30, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Merket Alumni Center.

Because of COVID-19, the Adelante Award events in 2020 and 2021 were canceled and rescheduled three times, but the event, which is the largest fundraiser of the year and necessary to help fund the many programs organized that benefit the entire community, will be reinstated.

“This recognition event showcases the many role models, and achievements that exist in the community by these individuals that serve as an example in their industries and in the community,” said Christy Martinez-Garcia, President of Los Hermanos Familia.

Men from areas in Medical, Business/Professional, First Responder, Education, Military/Veteran, Church, Media, Civic/Volunteer, Athlete/Athletics Supporter, College Young Adult, and Youth reflect the nominees.

Under the Cultural Arts category, nominated is Rick Martinez. Under the Professional category, nominated is Cristian Garcia. In Business, nominees include Noe Valles and Frank Rendon. In Church, nominees include Jose Gilbert Salinas Sr. Under the Secondary Education category, nominated are Gregorio Cavazos, Senon Cruz, Sol Deleon, and James Villanueva. Under the Higher Education category, nominated is Dr. Sam Ayers. Civic/Volunteer nominees include Kenneth Castillo. In Health, Ray Covarrubio, LVN. Under the Golden Eagle (Senior) category, nominated are Rick Flores and George Sulaica. In the Military/Veteran category, nominated is Lupe Carrillo. In the Youth category, nominated is Kysiah Gonzalez.

In addition, a Lifetime Achievement Award (LAA) will be presented to Art Cuevas who has been a trailblazer in business and has been a leader in building and construction on the South Plains. He has a success story that will be shared and is recognized for his contribution to the West Texas Home Builders Association, as well as the community at large.

LHF will also recognize volunteers who have continued to serve despite the pandemic and have gone above service above self.

The Adelante Award program is an initiative of Los Hermanos Familia which became a nonprofit organization in June 2014 and was established in 2008. The organization began with the annual, “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event, which uses fishing as a hook to bring families together, and is now preparing for additional initiatives to improve the quality of life for families in West Texas.

To learn more about Los Hermanos Familia please visit www.loshermanosfamilia.org or contact (806) 792-1212.

