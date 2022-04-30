No. 9 Red Raiders take opener from Baylor in Waco

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders jumped out to a 5-0 lead behind a three run homer from Owen Washburn and Tech pulled out a 7-1 series opening win in Waco.

Timely hitting was key for Tech as the Red Raiders scored six of their seven runs with two outs.

Andrew Morris went 7 innings allowing 4 hits, 1 earned run with 7 strikeouts to move his record to 6-0.

Tech moves to 30-15 overall and 10-6 in the Big 12.

The two teams will play 3 p.m, Saturday in Waco.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.