LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Getting seven strong innings from Brandon Birdsell, the 9th ranked Red Raiders topped Baylor 11-1 in Waco to clinch the series.

Birdsell gave up five hits, one earned run with four strikeouts.

Tech moves to 11-5 in the Big 12.

The Red Raiders look for the sweep of the Bears on Sunday.

