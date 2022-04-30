Quiet Saturday before storms on Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A weak cold front pushed through overnight leaving us a bit cooler for the weekend with highs in the 80s. Plenty of sunshine today but rain and severe storm chances increase Sunday afternoon.

Sunny and dry to begin the weekend. Outdoor plans are a must this Saturday with highs climbing into the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will see light winds from the northeast turning southeast between 10-15 mph and clear skies throughout the day.

Cloud cover will be on the increase overnight as our system develops. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will keep overnight lows a bit warmer, a low of 53 in Lubbock.

Winds will pick up a bit tomorrow with a breeze from the southeast around 15-20 mph. Mostly cloudy skies to begin the morning and a light drizzle or shower will be possible early in the day. Some sunshine returning into the afternoon and a line of showers and storms expected to develop along a dry line over eastern New Mexico. As this dry line moves to the east into the South Plains it will push up a few storms, potentially a few supercells with the potential to become severe quickly. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire KCBD viewing area under a slight (2/5) risk for severe storms and a chunk of the northwest/central South Plains under am enhanced (3/5) risk. Again, timing looks to be late afternoon into the evening hours as storms move to the east/northeast. The biggest threat will be large hail up to baseball size and wind gusts upwards of 70 mph. Although most of the area will receive less than an inch of rain, locally heavy rainfall is possible so our localized flooding threat is there as well. Tornado threat appears to be lower, but it is not zero.

Now is the time to come up with a severe weather plan. Know where you will go, what you will take, and who you will check on if severe storms hit your area. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts. You can download the free KCBD weather app and turn on severe weather notifications and track out storms on your own through the app, plus get 24/7 weather updates.

Rain chances linger into Monday, although they are significantly less. Partly cloudy to begin the day with a 20% chance for showers/storms before noon. Turning sunny by the afternoon with a high of 89 degrees. Winds will be breezy around 20-25 mph.

A few more rain chance exist throughout the workweek. A slim potential for another round of severe storms Wednesday, but more details will come on that. Temperature-wise, highs in the 80s for the next week and overnight lows mainly in the 50s.

