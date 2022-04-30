Texas Tech softball drops 5-4 battle to No. 17 Texas

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech (22-24, 5-11) dropped a back-and-forth battle with No. 17 Texas (33-15-1, 8-5), 5-4, Friday night in Lubbock.

Texas pitcher Hailey Dolcini struck out Red Raider batters 14 times, allowing just three hits, two of which left the yard. The Longhorns tallied 11 hits to Tech’s three, but it was errors that proved most costly for the Red Raiders.

Payton Jackson gave the Red Raiders a 2-0 lead after one inning sending her fifth home run of the season over the right field wall. Arriana Villa led off the inning with a single and was brought in by Jackson’s blast.

A solo home run from Janae Jefferson in the top of the third cut the Red Raider lead in half 2-1.

The Longhorns evened things at two in the top of the fourth inning with another solo home run, this time from Mary Iakopo, who homered to lead off the inning.

Iakopo gave Texas the lead in the top of the fifth with a two RBI single to left field. Jefferson doubled to right center and advanced to third on an error on the play. A base hit from Mia Scott put two on for Iakopo who hit one hard to left to score both runs.

Riley Love tied the game in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run home run to left field. An error allowed Kennedy Crites on to start the inning as the center fielder dropped the ball allowing Crites to reach second. After fouling off several pitches Love snuck a ball over the left field pole to even the game 4-4.

Texas regained the lead in the top of the seventh, capitalizing on an error to bring in the run. Scott singled to start the inning and stole second, advancing to third on the play as the throw down to second went into the outfield. Scott then scored on a ground out to short to put the Longhorns ahead 5-4.

The Red Raiders had one more shot to respond, but Dolcini sat the lineup down in order to give the Longhorns the win.

NOTABLES

The Red Raiders hit multiple home runs for the eighth time this season as Payton Jackson and Riley Love each went yard. It was the first multi-home run game for Tech since March 20th against Northern Colorado when Jackson and Arriana Villa went back-to-back in the fifth inning.

Tech struck out 14 times in the game, tied for the second most this season. The Red Raiders struck out 14 times against Missouri earlier in the season and a season-high 16 times against Oklahoma State (3/25).

Tech is 1-5 in Big 12 series openers this season. The only series opener the Red Raiders have won was against Kansas on April 1. The Red Raiders are 2-3 in game two and 2-3 in series finales on the year.

UP NEXT

The Red Raiders close out the regular season with a doubleheader against Texas Saturday at 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tech will celebrate seniors Molly Grumbo and Maddie Westmoreland with a Senior Day ceremony 20 minutes prior to first pitch of the first game of the day.

