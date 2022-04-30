Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Tornadoes rip through suburb in Kansas

Multiple tornadoes touched down in Kansas Friday night (ALAINA ADKINS).
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Multiple tornadoes reportedly touched down in Kansas Friday night, prompting Gov. Laura Kelly to declare a State of Disaster Emergency.

A massive twister ripped through parts of Andover, a suburb outside of Wichita.

Residents say much of the city is without power.

There are reports of damage including to homes, Andover City Hall, a high school, and the city’s YMCA.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at...
15-year-old arrested after mother notices son had gun at school drop-off
Crash closes Hwy 62/82 near Ropesville
Hwy 62/82 near Ropesville back open after Hockley County crash
Laura Bush Middle School facing accusations of racism over social media page.
Lubbock-Cooper ISD facing accusations of racism over social media page
Shayne Christopher Smith, 28
Man charged with DWI, fentanyl found after truck crashes into house
Caroline Hobbs has been named the 61st Masked Rider
WATCH: Texas Tech University’s Passing of the Guns ceremony

Latest News

Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornadoes tear through parts of Kansas
The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner returns Saturday night. It features Joe...
Correspondents’ gala offers political normalcy despite COVID