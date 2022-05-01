FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms moving in from 4 to 6 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Severe Weather threat continues Sunday over the South Plains. We have it designated as a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for severe storms.

Storms will likely develop in New Mexico and southwest Texas and move east to northeast into our region between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Storms will have the potential of large hail, winds of 60-70 mph and possible tornadoes.

It’s possible that most of the region will experience thunderstorms with isolated severe storms. Storms may continue in the eastern South Plains past midnight but intensity should be decreasing by then.

It will be a windy and warm afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s and storm potential will be determined in part by returning moisture to the region from central Texas. Increase moisture will result in stronger storm potential. As of mid-day deep moisture was still to our south and southeast.

Monday will be wind, sunny with highs between 85-90 degrees.

We’ll continue to update the storm potential online and the First Alert Weather App.

