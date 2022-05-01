No. 9 Tech drops Sunday matinee to Baylor

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

WACO, Texas – No. 9 Texas Tech dropped its series finale versus Baylor, 11-7, on Sunday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark. The Red Raiders outscored the home team 5-0 from the fifth inning forward but it was not enough to overcome the nine-run margin the Bears built in the early innings.

The series script on Sunday was flipped between the two teams as Tech enjoyed early leads on Friday and Saturday, but it was Baylor that jumped in front in the finale with a 7-1 lead after the first two innings and an 11-2 advantage after the first four innings.

In his first career start, Trendan Parish was lifted after 1 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs, five hits, four walks along with four strikeouts. The true freshman logged his longest career appearance (4.0 IP) last time out versus West Virginia. Sunday was his 19th appearance and leads the Red Raiders with six saves this season.

The Red Raiders scored their first four runs on Sunday with three home runs. Cole Stilwell, second in the lineup, connected for a solo home run (watch) in the first inning. Jace Jung led off the third with his own solo blast (watch), which put him in the team lead for homers this season at 12 (one better than Kurt Wilson).

Trailing 11-2, Ty Coleman sparked the Red Raiders’ fight back into the game with the first of five unanswered runs, connecting for a two-run home run in the fifth (watch). Jung walked prior to Coleman’s at-bat to produce the second RBI.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Red Raiders two-out production continued as it did over the first two games. Dillon Carter, Easton Murrell and Stilwell each provided two-out base hits, Stilwell’s was the RBI thanks to a single through the right side (watch).

Tech scored two more in the eighth ignited by Kelly and Carter reaching base to lead off the frame. Jung provided a sacrifice fly to left field with the bases loaded, although it nearly scored more as the fielder raced to make the play near the left-field line. The Red Raiders were gifted the next run as the shortstop’s throw to second base to put out Jung for the third out on a Coleman grounder sailed wide, allowing Murrell to score from second base.

Parish was charged with the loss. In relief, he was followed by Brandon Beckel (2.0 IP), Derek Bridges (0.0 IP) and Chase Hampton (4.2 IP). Beckel was charged with two runs, while Bridges and Hampton were charged with one apiece. Hampton’s Sunday outing was his longest since working 6.0 innings in a start versus California Baptist on March 22. He struck out seven and walked three.

Up Next

The Red Raiders remain on the road for a Tuesday matchup against Abilene Christian at 6 p.m. Following Tuesday’s game, Tech resumes Big 12 play at Oklahoma State on May 13 after a weekend off.

