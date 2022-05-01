Local Listings
Texas Tech announces head softball coaching change

Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Sunday that head softball coach Sami...
Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Sunday that head softball coach Sami Ward and her coaching staff have been relieved of their duties, effective immediately.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Sunday that head softball coach Sami Ward and her coaching staff have been relieved of their duties, effective immediately.

“We believe it is in the best short and long-term interest for us to make a change at this time,” Hocutt said. “We have very high expectations for success in all our programs, and we believe we can be a prominent softball program.”

Hocutt has tabbed Brooke Reed to serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Reed, in her ninth season as Director of Operations on the softball staff, previously served as an assistant coach at Mississippi Valley State prior to arriving at Texas Tech. Reed also played collegiately at Western Kentucky University.

Brandi Stuart, sport supervisor and Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director, will assist Reed throughout the interim period. Stuart was an All-American infielder at Florida State from 2000-03 where she remains one of the Seminoles’ all-time leaders in nearly every offensive and fielding category. She was inducted into the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.

The Red Raiders (22-26; 5-13) will close the 2022 season at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship, held May 12-14 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.

