1-year-old fell into South Lubbock pool, police investigate near drowning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a near drowning after an 18-month-old fell into the pool in the backyard of a home Monday morning.

Police say the father of the child called 911 just before 9:30 a.m. Officers responded to the home near 77th and University. Investigators say the dad pulled the child out of the water and started CPR. When EMS arrived, they took over.

The child was taken to Covenant Children’s where police say it was awake and alert.

