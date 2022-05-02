Local Listings
City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department to Host ‘Move Out Give Back: Texas Tech’

The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department, in partnership with Texas Tech University, Tech Terrace U.N.I.T., and Heart of Lubbock, will host the first 'Move Out Give Back' initiative May 5 - May 12, 2022.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Those moving out of student housing will have an opportunity to donate their unwanted furniture and small appliances, rather than filling the dumpsters around campus.

This initiative is to deter illegal dumping, which happens after every semester.

Temporary drop-off sites will be available from Thursday, May 5 through Thursday, May 12 from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. for the community to bring items set for public Give Back which can include non-perishable food items, hard surface furniture, and small appliances. The sites will be closed on Sunday.

Participants are also encouraged to bring damaged, unwanted, or broken or large, bulky items to be properly disposed of.

The clean, gently-used items will be donated back to the community. The Solid Waste Department with the City of Lubbock does not have the equipment to disinfect fabric or padded items, so only hard-surface items will be accepted for the Give Back. The donations will be available to residents in June. Details have not been released on the exact time or date.

Attendants at the drop-off sites will help determine if an item is appropriate for the Give Back initiative. All items need to be glean and free of debris.

The locations are:

  • Texas Tech Campus: Next to the City of Lubbock Recycling site, behind the Physical Plant, 3122 Main Street
  • Elgin and 29th: Next to the City of Lubbock Recycling site, by the LP&L Substation, 2901 Elgin Ave
  • Heart of Lubbock: Redeemer Lutheran Church Parking lot, 2221 Ave W

For more information, visit https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/move-out-give-back.

