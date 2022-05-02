Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Early voting continues for May 7 elections

395 people cast their ballots Sunday in Lubbock

Early voting ends tomorrow night and election day is Saturday, May 7

Sgt. Bartlett honored at State Capitol at Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony

Lubbock County Sergeant Joshua Bartlett was among more than 60 fallen officers honored during the event

He died during a shootout last year in Levelland

Sgt. Bartlett will honored in D.C. during National Police Week later this month

Calf Canyon & Hermits Peak fire explodes, conditions in New Mexico expected to worsen

The Calf Canyon and Hermit Peaks fire, near Santa Fe, has grown to 103,000 acres

The Cooks Peak fire, near Taos, is now at 59,000 acres

The Cerro Pelado fire, north of Albuquerque, is at 17,000 acres and only 10% contained

