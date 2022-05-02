Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Early voting continues for May 7 elections

Sgt. Bartlett honored at State Capitol at Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony

  • Lubbock County Sergeant Joshua Bartlett was among more than 60 fallen officers honored during the event
  • He died during a shootout last year in Levelland
  • Sgt. Bartlett will honored in D.C. during National Police Week later this month

Calf Canyon & Hermits Peak fire explodes, conditions in New Mexico expected to worsen

  • The Calf Canyon and Hermit Peaks fire, near Santa Fe, has grown to 103,000 acres
  • The Cooks Peak fire, near Taos, is now at 59,000 acres
  • The Cerro Pelado fire, north of Albuquerque, is at 17,000 acres and only 10% contained
  • For more info on these fires and more click here

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large hail that fell in O’Donnell Sunday night.
Severe storms bring high winds, large hail to the South Plains
Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Sunday that head softball coach Sami...
Texas Tech announces head softball coaching change
Two children died after they were stuck in a house fire in Texas, according to authorities.
Two children killed after being trapped in house fire, authorities say
Models indicate storms developing in New Mexico and moving east into the region late Sunday...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms expected Sunday afternoon
Our crew is on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle at 64th & Quaker.
Police identify rider injured in Friday night motorcycle crash

Latest News

Drought update (4/28)
Today, and our next chance of storms
Daybreak Today - Monday, May 2
Daybreak Today - Monday, May 2
Large hail that fell in O’Donnell Sunday night.
Severe storms bring high winds, large hail to the South Plains
KCBD Severe Weather Update as of 5:45 p.m.
KCBD Severe Weather Update as of 5:45 p.m.