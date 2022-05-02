Hispanic Association of Women to host annual scholarship gala Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Hispanic Association of Women along with Liggett Law Group will be holding their annual scholarship gala on Saturday, May 7th.

Last year’s gala raised over $100,000 and gave out 105 $1,000 scholarships to local area high school graduates and current college students. This year they have raised the goal and increased the scholarship amount to $2,000 per recipient.

This year’s “Let’s Get Down & Derby” scholarship gala will include cocktails, dinner, and live music by the Legal Limit Band. All sponsorship by local businesses and donors are used in their entirety to award scholarships for local women to attend colleges of their choice.

The Hispanic Association of Women is a non-profit that promotes women and youth empowerment and educational opportunities for all women. Visit their website to learn more https://www.lubbockhaw.net/

We invite you to further our mission by sponsoring a table or purchasing a ticket. We would love to have you there! Please contact hawlubbock@yahoo.com for more information

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.