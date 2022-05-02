Local Listings
Levelland hopes to reduce fly-by-night worker fraud for hail damage repairs

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many homes in Levelland were damaged Sunday by the severe storms. The City of Levelland is hoping a new process will reduce fly-by-night worker fraud.

Levelland offers a “peddler’s permit,” which is a license that allows workers to go door-to-door in the city and offer their services. It is not exclusively for roofing or home repair, city inspectors say you should not let anyone work on your home without it.

After this weekend’s storms, the city anticipates some scammers will come into town, offer to repair this damage, then leave with the homeowner’s money.

If someone comes to your home or business with an offer of inspections, make sure they have a peddler’s permit. If they do not, the city’s chief building inspector wants you to turn them away.

“We don’t want anyone to be taken, it has happened in the past. People have given money to these fly-by-night roofers, they never see them again, so we want to make sure that our citizens are protected from that. That’s why we go through the procedures that we do, to help protect our citizens,” said Joe Shedd.

If you own a business and want to go door-to-door legally, the city’s secretary says the process to get the peddler’s license is easy. Along with the application paperwork, it requires a $1,000 insurance bond, a $25 annual fee, and $25 per solicitor. Those costs are intended to cover the background checks that go into these permits.

“We need them right now. We’ve got a lot of damage in town, so we’re very eager to get these folks vetted and get them on the streets, able to take care of our citizens,” said Andrea Corley.

“It’s great. It really is for local businesses that we keep our local people fed here. There’s people that can’t come in from out of town, bigger companies that come and steal the local work from these small, growing companies,” said Frankie Villarreal, a roofer with All-Terrain Roofing.

These permits are good for 30 days each. Every month the city will re-certify any door-to-door solicitor operating in Levelland.

If you have any questions about the permit, whether you are a homeowner or a business, you can always call the Levelland City Hall at 806-894-0113 or 806-894-6164 to confirm if a permit is valid or if you require one.

For more information click here.

