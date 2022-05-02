Local Listings
Lubbock Apartment Association donates to CASA of the South Plains

On Monday, May 2, 2022, Mayor Dan Pope and the Lubbock Apartment Association presented CASA of...
On Monday, May 2, 2022, Mayor Dan Pope and the Lubbock Apartment Association presented CASA of the South Plains with a $6,500 check. The money was raised during the 40th Annual State of the City address in February.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Money raised during the 40th Annual State of the City address in February by the Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and the Lubbock Apartment Association was donated to CASA of the South Plains on Monday.

The organization raised$6,500.

Every year a portion of the proceeds from the State of the City address go to a charity chosen by the mayor. Over the past 40 years, the Lubbock Apartment Association has donated more than $275,000 to local charities picked by the mayor.

CASA of the South Plains empowers community members to serve as Volunteer Advocates who speak for the best interest of children in the foster care system. Mayor Pope and Lubbock Apartment Association are proud to support CASA of the South Plains.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.

