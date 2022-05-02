Local Listings
Lubbock Community Theatre presents ‘Wizard of Oz: The Deleted Scene’

This weekend, the Lubbock Community Theatre’s Youth Artist Guild will present its production of...
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This weekend, the Lubbock Community Theatre’s Youth Artist Guild will present its production of the ‘Wizard of Oz: The Deleted Scene’.

Show times are:

  • Friday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 8 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.lubbockcommunitytheatre.org

Read more about the production below:

Ever think what would have happened if Dorothy didn’t immediately follow the celebrated yellow brick road? Eddie McPherson takes our favorite story on a delightful detour when Dorothy is sidetracked by a farmer offering an alternate route to the wizard’s front door — in the form of a mysterious map. 

Glinda the Good is furious. After all, she wants to be a storybook hero, and the story will be ruined if Dorothy doesn’t meet her three friends along the yellow brick road.  Meanwhile, the Wicked Witch of the West is thrilled with the alternative route, which will rewrite the story and possibly save her from her watery fate. 

As the power hungry Wicked Witch of the West fights against Glinda’s dreams of fame, Dorothy discovers that the shortcut doesn’t even take her to the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. 

It takes her to the Mediocre Wizard of the South Swamp! Cameo appearances by Hansel and Gretel, Jack and Jill, a Munchkin TV reporter and more add to the hilarity of this clever parody that’s fun for all ages.

