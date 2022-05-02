Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock’s Business Expo to return May 26

Lubbock’s Business Expo to return May 26
Lubbock’s Business Expo to return May 26(Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**From the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce**

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business Expo, the largest business-to-business tradeshow on the South Plains, on Thursday, May 26 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane.

The Business Expo showcases more than 125 exhibitors with an expected attendance of more than 3,000. Exhibitors will enjoy a private networking event from 9–10 a.m. before the doors open. The expo allows businesses to develop a more personal relationship with the companies, who could become their next client while creating new connections to heighten overall success.

“Owning a business is not just about making a living. It’s about establishing relationships and becoming part of a community of businesses,” said Lacy Cotter Vardeman, Expo sponsor and owner of Cotter Key Farms. “The Business Expo is an excellent time for Lubbock businesses to showcase what they offer, network and meet our customers.”

The Business at its Best: Expo Series returns for a seventh year, offering two free seminars. The series is part of the Chamber’s effort to address critical business topics and provide tools to navigate and thrive in the ever-changing and evolving workforce. The morning seminar, “Hiring and Retaining Employees in an Uncertain Economic Environment” presented by SCORE, begins at 11:30 a.m. The afternoon session, “How to Create a Better Workplace” presented by Greenberg Media Management, will be led by founder Terry Greenberg and begins at 2:30 p.m.

“Post-pandemic business realities have changed,” said Kay McDowell, president and CEO of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. “Lubbock businesses have not only adapted but excelled with that change. The Business Expo is a fantastic opportunity for our local companies to showcase what they offer and connect with their customers.”

Along with endless networking opportunities, attendees can also participate in a scavenger hunt to win fun prizes.

Pre-sale tickets are $5 online at www.LubbockBusinessExpo.com or $10 at the door the day of the event. Chamber members receive a $5 discount and if they register in advance the ticket is free.

Sponsorships and booths are still available. For more information contact Amy Marquez at (806) 761-7000 or register for a booth at lubbockbusinessexpo.com.

For more information regarding this or any upcoming event please follow the Chamber on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and LinkedIn.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large hail that fell in O’Donnell Sunday night.
Severe storms bring high winds, large hail to the South Plains
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Three children killed in Terry County crash Sunday afternoon
Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Sunday that head softball coach Sami...
Texas Tech announces head softball coaching change
Two children died after they were stuck in a house fire in Texas, according to authorities.
Two children killed after being trapped in house fire, authorities say
Police were investigating a near drowning after a 18-month-old fell into the pool in the...
1-year-old fell into South Lubbock pool, police investigate near drowning

Latest News

On Monday, May 2, 2022, Mayor Dan Pope and the Lubbock Apartment Association presented CASA of...
Lubbock Apartment Association donates to CASA of the South Plains
You’ll want to start your night off by walking through the fantastic artwork of June Musick and...
May First Friday Art Trail & CD Release Party at the Buddy Holly Center
(Source: KCBD)
May 2–6, 2022 designated Small Business Week in Texas
‘The best part of someone’s worst day’ – a Texas paramedic honored in the nation’s capital
‘The best part of someone’s worst day’ – a Texas paramedic honored in the nation’s capital