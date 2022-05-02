May 2–6, 2022 designated Small Business Week in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All Texans are officially invited to celebrate the role small businesses play in job creation in communities throughout the state with Small Business Week.

Governor Greg Abbott on Monday issued a proclamation designating May 2–6, 2022 as Small Business Week in Texas.

The Office of Small Business Assistance serves as a focal point in the state for start-ups and small businesses of all sizes in urban, suburban, and rural communities, offering a variety of services for Texas entrepreneurs looking to start, strengthen, and grow their business in the state, including:

For more information, visit gov.texas.gov/smallbusiness

