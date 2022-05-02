Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

May 2–6, 2022 designated Small Business Week in Texas

(Source: KCBD)
(Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All Texans are officially invited to celebrate the role small businesses play in job creation in communities throughout the state with Small Business Week.

Governor Greg Abbott on Monday issued a proclamation designating May 2–6, 2022 as Small Business Week in Texas.

The Office of Small Business Assistance serves as a focal point in the state for start-ups and small businesses of all sizes in urban, suburban, and rural communities, offering a variety of services for Texas entrepreneurs looking to start, strengthen, and grow their business in the state, including:

For more information, visit gov.texas.gov/smallbusiness

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large hail that fell in O’Donnell Sunday night.
Severe storms bring high winds, large hail to the South Plains
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Three children killed in Terry County crash Sunday afternoon
Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Sunday that head softball coach Sami...
Texas Tech announces head softball coaching change
Two children died after they were stuck in a house fire in Texas, according to authorities.
Two children killed after being trapped in house fire, authorities say
Police were investigating a near drowning after a 18-month-old fell into the pool in the...
1-year-old fell into South Lubbock pool, police investigate near drowning

Latest News

Lubbock’s Business Expo to return May 26
Lubbock’s Business Expo to return May 26
On Monday, May 2, 2022, Mayor Dan Pope and the Lubbock Apartment Association presented CASA of...
Lubbock Apartment Association donates to CASA of the South Plains
You’ll want to start your night off by walking through the fantastic artwork of June Musick and...
May First Friday Art Trail & CD Release Party at the Buddy Holly Center
‘The best part of someone’s worst day’ – a Texas paramedic honored in the nation’s capital
‘The best part of someone’s worst day’ – a Texas paramedic honored in the nation’s capital