May 2–6, 2022 designated Small Business Week in Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All Texans are officially invited to celebrate the role small businesses play in job creation in communities throughout the state with Small Business Week.
Governor Greg Abbott on Monday issued a proclamation designating May 2–6, 2022 as Small Business Week in Texas.
The Office of Small Business Assistance serves as a focal point in the state for start-ups and small businesses of all sizes in urban, suburban, and rural communities, offering a variety of services for Texas entrepreneurs looking to start, strengthen, and grow their business in the state, including:
- Start a Business in 7 Steps
- Small Business Handbook
- Small Business Resource Portal (including new permit and licenses feature)
- Texas Business Licenses & Permits Guide
- Small Business Webinar Library
- The Small Business Series, providing Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics at in-person workshops across the state, kicks off in El Paso, May 5 (details here.) Other upcoming cities and date: Fort Worth, June 9; Kilgore, June 23; Waco, July 21; Lubbock, August 25; Laredo, September 22; South Padre Island, October 6; Kerrville, October 27; Corsicana, November 10; and Bryan-College Station, December 8.
For more information, visit gov.texas.gov/smallbusiness
