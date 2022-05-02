Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

May First Friday Art Trail & CD Release Party at the Buddy Holly Center

You’ll want to start your night off by walking through the fantastic artwork of June Musick and...
You’ll want to start your night off by walking through the fantastic artwork of June Musick and Christena Stephens in the exhibition “Through the Lens and On the Canvas.”(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - First Friday is upon us again, but there is no lack of things to do here at the Buddy Holly Center. You’ll want to start your night off by walking through the fantastic artwork of June Musick and Christena Stephens in the exhibition “Through the Lens and On the Canvas.”

While you are enjoying the artwork, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for any artifacts that have been “misplaced.” Find them and get a stamp in your “Night at the Museum” booklet to be entered into a drawing at the end of the year.

But wait. There’s more! That’s right, folks. On top of our normal outstanding First Friday Art Trail activities, the Buddy Holly Center is also hosting a CD Release Party featuring Don Holladay and Kurt Melle and The Provincials! All proceeds from the sale of “Early Modern” CD will go to support the Lubbock Roots Historical Arts Council and their work in revitalizing East Lubbock and supporting African American art, history, and culture. The first twenty CD’s sold will receive a Texas-New Mexico Goody bag for the kitchen!

First Friday will be on May 6 from 6 – 9 PM with light refreshments, children’s activities, and as always, FREE admission to the Center. Please note that NO outside food or beverage will be permitted inside the venue. We hope to see you here!

For more information about this exhibit, or museum resources that you can access from your home, please visit our website www.buddyhollycenter.org.

For artist features, artifact spotlights, and more, join us on social media @BuddyHollyCenter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.

Most Read

Large hail that fell in O’Donnell Sunday night.
Severe storms bring high winds, large hail to the South Plains
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Three children killed in Terry County crash Sunday afternoon
Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Sunday that head softball coach Sami...
Texas Tech announces head softball coaching change
Two children died after they were stuck in a house fire in Texas, according to authorities.
Two children killed after being trapped in house fire, authorities say
Police were investigating a near drowning after a 18-month-old fell into the pool in the...
1-year-old fell into South Lubbock pool, police investigate near drowning

Latest News

Lubbock’s Business Expo to return May 26
Lubbock’s Business Expo to return May 26
On Monday, May 2, 2022, Mayor Dan Pope and the Lubbock Apartment Association presented CASA of...
Lubbock Apartment Association donates to CASA of the South Plains
(Source: KCBD)
May 2–6, 2022 designated Small Business Week in Texas
‘The best part of someone’s worst day’ – a Texas paramedic honored in the nation’s capital
‘The best part of someone’s worst day’ – a Texas paramedic honored in the nation’s capital