May First Friday Art Trail & CD Release Party at the Buddy Holly Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - First Friday is upon us again, but there is no lack of things to do here at the Buddy Holly Center. You’ll want to start your night off by walking through the fantastic artwork of June Musick and Christena Stephens in the exhibition “Through the Lens and On the Canvas.”

While you are enjoying the artwork, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for any artifacts that have been “misplaced.” Find them and get a stamp in your “Night at the Museum” booklet to be entered into a drawing at the end of the year.

But wait. There’s more! That’s right, folks. On top of our normal outstanding First Friday Art Trail activities, the Buddy Holly Center is also hosting a CD Release Party featuring Don Holladay and Kurt Melle and The Provincials! All proceeds from the sale of “Early Modern” CD will go to support the Lubbock Roots Historical Arts Council and their work in revitalizing East Lubbock and supporting African American art, history, and culture. The first twenty CD’s sold will receive a Texas-New Mexico Goody bag for the kitchen!

First Friday will be on May 6 from 6 – 9 PM with light refreshments, children’s activities, and as always, FREE admission to the Center. Please note that NO outside food or beverage will be permitted inside the venue. We hope to see you here!

For more information about this exhibit, or museum resources that you can access from your home, please visit our website www.buddyhollycenter.org.

For artist features, artifact spotlights, and more, join us on social media @BuddyHollyCenter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.