‘Missing Moms’ luncheon to honor women who struggle with Mother’s Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mother’s Day is quickly approaching this weekend. While it’s a time to celebrate the important women in our lives, for some women, it serves as a reminder of all they’ve lost. The organization Missing Moms is working to remind those women that they are loved and not alone.

This Saturday, more than a hundred Lubbock women will meet for its 5th annual Missing Moms event. It’s to celebrate women who struggle with Mother’s Day, whether they miss their mom, miss their kids who are gone or have missed out on motherhood. Several years ago, Laura McGrew dreamed up this opportunity for these women to find community with each other. She’s lost her mother and a baby who was stillborn.

“I realized that there’s a lot of women who dread Mother’s Day. It’s fun when it’s a great day, and everybody’s happy, and you have your mother and your kids. And it’s what you expect and what the Hallmark cards show. But for a lot of women, that’s not the case,” McGrew said. “Women who have not been able to have a child or have lost a child, or have lost their mother, for those women, Mother’s Day is difficult, and they just want to hide and not come out and just wish it was over and it was next Monday already.”

After realizing McGrew wasn’t alone, she founded Missing Moms, an organization that provides resources and a yearly luncheon for these women.

“We don’t want it to be a two-hour event that sad and women are crying. It’s an uplifting, encouraging time. The women who come every year, like Sharon, come the first year even if they’re a little worried about it the first time, but then they come back every year because it is so encouraging,” McGrew said.

Sharon Faber has been part of the event every single year. She lost her daughter on Mother’s Day to a tragic accident 15 years ago, when she was only 11 years old.

“So, Mother’s Day is is a terribly difficult, difficult day, you know, in our family and for us. And just to be able to connect with these women and feel loved and be with people that truly know what the journey feels like, is very, very comforting,” Faber said.

Faber’s oldest daughter joins her for the luncheon every year. She says since she’s been a part of Missing Moms, she’s been uplifted by each year’s speaker and given a new peace in her community.

“It’s one of those journeys that if you’ve not walked it, you don’t truly understand. But when you come to this group, and you find other women that have walked that this gives you that connection,” Faber said. “And on that tough day, you can contact them, they can contact you and say, ‘Hey, I’m having a tough day today.’ And we just encourage each other.”

McGrew says Missing Moms can mean something different for everyone.

“We have some women whose children are incarcerated and that’s its own kind of pain. You know, Mother’s Day’s here, but your child is gone. And it’s not something you can readily talk about with all your friends and everyone you meet, like I don’t like Mother’s Day because my child is in prison. So, that’s hard. Sometimes it’s a prodigal child, just somebody who’s, you know, away from the family and not having any contact and you miss that,” she said.

The founder says the main part of the luncheon, is the speaker. This year it’s Joyce Rowe Hewett, someone McGrew says understands fully well what it’s like to be a Missing Mom through her own experiences of infertility and loss.

“But one of the things I love about Joyce is that she’s just got such an infectious smile and personality. And she isn’t someone who wears the mantle of grief all the time, she just still radiates joy and, and she’s using her pain for a purpose. And so she has just a wonderful message she’s going to be bringing to our ladies this year,” McGrew said.

This is the fifth year for the event, and fourth for the luncheon. The 2020 event was strictly virtual due to COVID-19. This year, McGrew expects about 125 women to show up for the luncheon, speaker, activities and door prizes. The theme for this year is “A Beautiful Mess.”

“Life is pretty messy. And so when God weaves it all together, there’s purpose. And so, messy can be beautiful,” Faber said.

The luncheon is free thanks to several sponsors, like Wentz Periodontics, Scarborough Specialties and the South Plains Electric Co-op. It’s in-person this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and for the second hour you can join virtually if you can’t be there in person. The in-person event is close to capacity, so McGrew says to register as soon as possible. The deadline to register is Wednesday at 6 p.m.

