More storms may develop for the South Plains by Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe storms may return to the area as early as Wednesday morning. Once again the threat will be large hail, high winds and heavy rainfall. Storms will develop to our west and move across the South Plains from the early morning hours Wednesday into afternoon.

As for tonight, another cold front that will knock the temperatures to the 30s and 40s tomorrow morning and afternoon highs will stay in the 60s and 70s. That’s compared to the upper 80s and low 90s reported on this Monday.

Tuesday will be cool in the morning and pleasant in the afternoon with winds from the northeast at 15-20 mph.

As clouds and moisture returns on Wednesday, so will the warmer temps as highs climb back to the 80s helping to fuel some storms into the afternoon for the eastern South Plains.

Warm and dry conditions return on Thursday and summer heat will move in beginning Friday and continuing into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.