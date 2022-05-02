Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Police investigate car submerged in Lubbock playa lake

A vehicle was discovered in a playa lake near 76th and Ave. F on May 2, 2022.
A vehicle was discovered in a playa lake near 76th and Ave. F on May 2, 2022.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police, Lubbock Fire Rescue, EMS and other first responders are investigating a vehicle found submerged in a Lubbock playa lake Monday afternoon.

Police were notified the vehicle was in the playa lake around 4:30 p.m.

A wrecker was called to help pull the vehicle out of the water.

Police desk officials say there is not much information about the situation. They did not know how long the vehicle has been in the water or if anyone was inside.

The vehicle was pulled from the water around 5 p.m.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large hail that fell in O’Donnell Sunday night.
Severe storms bring high winds, large hail to the South Plains
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Three children killed in Terry County crash Sunday afternoon
Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Sunday that head softball coach Sami...
Texas Tech announces head softball coaching change
Two children died after they were stuck in a house fire in Texas, according to authorities.
Two children killed after being trapped in house fire, authorities say
Police were investigating a near drowning after a 18-month-old fell into the pool in the...
1-year-old fell into South Lubbock pool, police investigate near drowning

Latest News

Sharon Faber has been to every Missing Moms event. She lost her daughter on Mother's Day to a...
‘Missing Moms’ luncheon to honor women who struggle with Mother’s Day
Support local business by buying lunch on Tuesday, May 3 at a Food Truck Festival.
Support local food trucks at a Food Truck Festival
Lubbock’s Business Expo to return May 26
Lubbock’s Business Expo to return May 26
On Monday, May 2, 2022, Mayor Dan Pope and the Lubbock Apartment Association presented CASA of...
Lubbock Apartment Association donates to CASA of the South Plains