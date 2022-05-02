Police investigate car submerged in Lubbock playa lake

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police, Lubbock Fire Rescue, EMS and other first responders are investigating a vehicle found submerged in a Lubbock playa lake Monday afternoon.

Police were notified the vehicle was in the playa lake around 4:30 p.m.

A wrecker was called to help pull the vehicle out of the water.

Police desk officials say there is not much information about the situation. They did not know how long the vehicle has been in the water or if anyone was inside.

The vehicle was pulled from the water around 5 p.m.

This is a developing story.

