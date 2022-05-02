Support local food trucks at a Food Truck Festival
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Food Truck Festival is happening on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Furniture Row parking lot at 5021 West Loop 289 Access Road. This festival was scheduled to be a part of National Small Business week, which is from May 1 through May 7.
The following food trucks are scheduled to be at the festival:
- Angel Star Food Truck
- Carlitos Way
- D’Lites Lubbock
- Frio’s Gourmet Pops
- Java Jet Coffee
- Llano Cubano
- Mi Kocina
- Mijo’s
- Outlaw Egg Rolls
- Pete’s Cookin
- Pie’s BBQ
- Red’s Fruit Cups & More
- Siam Foodie Cafe
- Taste of Cali
