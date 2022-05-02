Support local food trucks at a Food Truck Festival

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Food Truck Festival is happening on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Furniture Row parking lot at 5021 West Loop 289 Access Road. This festival was scheduled to be a part of National Small Business week, which is from May 1 through May 7.

The following food trucks are scheduled to be at the festival:

Angel Star Food Truck

Carlitos Way

D’Lites Lubbock

Frio’s Gourmet Pops

Java Jet Coffee

Llano Cubano

Mi Kocina

Mijo’s

Outlaw Egg Rolls

Pete’s Cookin

Pie’s BBQ

Red’s Fruit Cups & More

Siam Foodie Cafe

Taste of Cali

