Support local food trucks at a Food Truck Festival

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Food Truck Festival is happening on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Furniture Row parking lot at 5021 West Loop 289 Access Road. This festival was scheduled to be a part of National Small Business week, which is from May 1 through May 7.

The following food trucks are scheduled to be at the festival:

  • Angel Star Food Truck
  • Carlitos Way
  • D’Lites Lubbock
  • Frio’s Gourmet Pops
  • Java Jet Coffee
  • Llano Cubano
  • Mi Kocina
  • Mijo’s
  • Outlaw Egg Rolls
  • Pete’s Cookin
  • Pie’s BBQ
  • Red’s Fruit Cups & More
  • Siam Foodie Cafe
  • Taste of Cali

