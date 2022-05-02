Local Listings
Three children killed in Terry County crash Sunday afternoon

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Three children were killed in a crash in Terry County Sunday afternoon on U.S. 62/385, just southwest of Wellman.

DPS reports just after 5:00 p.m., a car traveling southwest hydroplaned into the center median then spun into the northeast bound lanes colliding with another vehicle.

Driver, Roland Mullins, of Hobbs, was transported to UMC in Lubbock for minor injuries. An 11-year-old girl, a 9-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy died at the scene. All were of Seminole.

The driver of the second vehicle, Sheryl Harrell, of Brownfield, was taken to Brownfield Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

All involved were wearing seatbelts, according to DPS.

