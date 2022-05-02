Today, and our next chance of storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Much quieter weather is on tap for the KCBD viewing area today. Our area’s next chance of storms, however, is just about a day away. Rainfall reports, estimated and measured, are included in this post. A little later this morning I’ll add storm reports.

This map shows precipitation totals estimated by Doppler Radar. Locally heavy rainfall is shown over southern Yoakum and Terry counties and around Scurry county. See the post for measured amounts reported. (KCBD First Alert)

Monday morning clouds will give way to a sunny sky late this morning. This afternoon will be sunny, somewhat windy, and very warm. Area temperatures will peak from the mid-80s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-90s in the southeast.

Wind speeds will increase from about 10 to 20 mph this morning to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. With stronger gusts. The wind, westerly in direction, will push this morning’s humid air mass to the east of the viewing area this afternoon.

While there was some heavy rain in the area yesterday, though not around Lubbock, drought conditions remain Extreme (D3) to Exceptional (D4). Exceptional is the most serious category on the drought severity scale.

Of course, all the above point to another NO BURN day across the KCBD viewing area and around the region.

Dry weather will continue through tomorrow.

Our next chance of storms, and rain, is late Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Check back later this morning for rainfall and storm reports following yesterday’s severe thunderstorms.

