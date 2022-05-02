Wildfires continue to burn in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KCBD) - The battle rages on against wildfires across New Mexico as the Calf Canyon and Hermit Peaks fire keeps growing.

The fire east of Santa Fe continues to spread, destroying at least 10 homes. High winds are pushing the fire past containment lines. According to the latest report, the fire has burned more than 100,000 acres and is only about 30% contained.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a fire warning Monday morning for areas through the Gallinas River corridor. Authorities are warning residents in the Las Vegas area to be ready to evacuate.

Meanwhile, the Cooks Peak fire near Taos is now at 59,000 acres and is 69% contained.

The Cerro Pelado fire, north of Albuquerque, is at 17,000 acres and is just 10% contained. And the Mitchell fire is now 100% contained.

Find the latest updates at New Mexico Fire Information.

