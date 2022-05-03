Local Listings
Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Fire damages two homes in Southwest Lubbock

Leaked draft opinion suggests U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe vs. Wade

Final day of early voting for May 7 elections

