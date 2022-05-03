Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Fire damages two homes in Southwest Lubbock
- Firefighters responded near 106th and Troy Ave. where they say a propane grilled spark the blaze
- The fire displaced four people
- Read more here: South Lubbock 2-alarm house fire classified accidental
Leaked draft opinion suggests U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe vs. Wade
- If verified, the decision would leave abortion laws up to states
- Experts say the draft is not final and could still change by June, when a decision is expected
- Details here: Report: Draft opinion suggests Supreme Court could overturn Roe v Wade
Final day of early voting for May 7 elections
- 2,113 cast their ballot Monday in Lubbock
- You have until 8 p.m. tonight to vote or you can wait until election day this Saturday
- Find polling locations and sample ballots here: Early voting for May 7 elections continues through May 3
