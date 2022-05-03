Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Fire damages two homes in Southwest Lubbock

Firefighters responded near 106th and Troy Ave. where they say a propane grilled spark the blaze

The fire displaced four people

Leaked draft opinion suggests U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe vs. Wade

If verified, the decision would leave abortion laws up to states

Experts say the draft is not final and could still change by June, when a decision is expected

Final day of early voting for May 7 elections

2,113 cast their ballot Monday in Lubbock

You have until 8 p.m. tonight to vote or you can wait until election day this Saturday

