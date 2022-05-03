Crews respond to 2nd alarm fire in south Lubbock neighborhood
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire Monday night in a south Lubbock neighborhood.
According to LFR, crews were called to the home in the 10000 block of Troy Avenue, around 6:08 p.m.
More units were called to the scene to assist when the blaze was upgraded to a 2nd alarm fire.
Lubbock Fire Rescue stated crews were still on scene around 7 p.m. Troy Avenue was closed north of 109th Place.
This is a developing story.
