Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Crews respond to 2nd alarm fire in south Lubbock neighborhood

Lubbock Fire Rescue stated crews were still on scene around 7 p.m. At the time, Troy Avenue was...
Lubbock Fire Rescue stated crews were still on scene around 7 p.m. At the time, Troy Avenue was closed north of 109th Place.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire Monday night in a south Lubbock neighborhood.

According to LFR, crews were called to the home in the 10000 block of Troy Avenue, around 6:08 p.m.

More units were called to the scene to assist when the blaze was upgraded to a 2nd alarm fire.

Lubbock Fire Rescue stated crews were still on scene around 7 p.m. Troy Avenue was closed north of 109th Place.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large hail that fell in O’Donnell Sunday night.
Severe storms bring high winds, large hail to the South Plains
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Three children killed in Terry County crash Sunday afternoon
Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Sunday that head softball coach Sami...
Texas Tech announces head softball coaching change
Two children died after they were stuck in a house fire in Texas, according to authorities.
Two children killed after being trapped in house fire, authorities say
Police were investigating a near drowning after a 18-month-old fell into the pool in the...
1-year-old fell into South Lubbock pool, police investigate near drowning

Latest News

Levelland hopes to reduce fly-by-night worker fraud for hail damage repairs
Levelland hopes to reduce fly-by-night worker fraud for hail damage repairs
Sharon Faber has been to every Missing Moms event. She lost her daughter on Mother's Day to a...
‘Missing Moms’ luncheon to honor women who struggle with Mother’s Day
A vehicle was discovered in a playa lake near 76th and Ave. F on May 2, 2022.
Police investigate car submerged in Lubbock playa lake
Support local business by buying lunch on Tuesday, May 3 at a Food Truck Festival.
Support local food trucks at a Food Truck Festival