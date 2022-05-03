LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Flatlands Dance Theatre invites audiences to experience a one-of-a-kind, immersive performance exploring the stories of motherhood during the COVID-19 pandemic. Featuring original dance, theatre, music, and film, Pandemic Mama unpacks the complex, multifaceted experiences of mothers grappling with the multitude of expectations, fear, disappointments, unexpected joys, and dynamically changed (and changing) lives during a pandemic. Using interview data from women across the South Plains, the creative team presents a show featuring an original show film and also including segments of live dance, theatre, and music. We invite audiences to participate in several post-show immersive experiences. Please join us for this special event on Mother’s Day weekend honoring and revealing just how critical and connecting our mothers and mothering are during this time of pandemic.

May 6th at 7:30 pm and May 7th at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm

LHUCA Firehouse Theatre, Lubbock, TX Tickets: Suggested price of $10 at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/civic-center/ticketing/flatlands-dance-theatre-presents-pandemic-mama (All ticket holders can bring your mom for free!)

Creative Team: Ali Duffy, Andrew Ina, Rachel Hirshorn-Johnston, Sarah Johnson, Courtney McGuire, Kris Olson, and Rachel Ure

Featuring performances by Flatlands Dance Theatre and faculty and students from the Texas Tech University School of Theatre and Dance

This production is made possible in part by the generous support of the Texas Tech University Office of Research and Innovation and the CH Foundation.

Flatlands Dance Theatre is Lubbock’s professional dance company established in 2010. FDT produces and promotes innovative and diverse dance and provides community engagement initiatives to the West Texas region through a collective of working artists. FDT seeks to enrich the West Texas cultural community by producing innovative and diverse dance works performed by professional artists. In establishing Flatlands Dance Theatre, we are particularly enthusiastic about the opportunities we have to engage with other individuals in the community who share our commitment to furthering the visibility of professional dance in Lubbock and West Texas

