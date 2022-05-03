Grand jury indicts Lubbock man on charge of murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock County grand jury has indicted a man on a charge of murder. He is being accused of murdering his girlfriend on March 3, 2022.

Police say officers were called to the area of 22nd and Ave. S. just before 12:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Initial reports showed an unknown person approached 29-year-old Monica Rubio, shot her and left the scene. She was taken to Covenant Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Through the course of the investigation, police determined Rubio’s boyfriend, 26-year-old Isaiah Montelongo, shot her inside of his house.

He was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

