Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Human milk grown in a lab could be just three years away

Human milk grown in a lab could be three years away, according to Biomilq, a new company.
Human milk grown in a lab could be three years away, according to Biomilq, a new company.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists are developing a new type of lab-grown human milk for babies.

Biomilq, a startup based in North Carolina, says it’s on track to create infant milk generated with human tissue.

The milk is made with cells from donated mothers’ milk along with breast tissue.

The lab then grows those cells and incubates them in a reactor that mimics the environment found in a breast.

Biomilq’s co-founder Leila Strictland says she got the idea for the company after struggling to produce enough breast milk for her first child.

She also says its product will nutritionally be more like human milk than baby formulas.

The company hopes it will be available in about three years.

For more information, visit Biomilq’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Three children killed in Terry County crash Sunday afternoon
A vehicle was discovered in a playa lake near 76th and Ave. F on May 2, 2022.
Police investigate car submerged in Lubbock playa lake
According to LFR, 4 adults were displaced and the American Red Cross is assisting. The Fire...
South Lubbock 2-alarm house fire classified accidental
Police were investigating a near drowning after a 18-month-old fell into the pool in the...
1-year-old fell into South Lubbock pool, police investigate near drowning
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Supreme Court abortion draft opinion, warns other rights threatened

Latest News

More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Supreme Court abortion draft opinion, warns other rights threatened
26-year-old Isaiah Montelongo was arrested and charged with murder after his girlfriend was...
Grand jury indicts Lubbock man on charge of murder
Brittney Griner remains in Russia two months after she was detained arriving at a Moscow...
US officials: Brittney Griner considered wrongfully detained
Popeyes launches a new spicy chicken sandwich.
The spicy chicken sandwich is back at Popeyes with a new twist