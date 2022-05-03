Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Darla

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Darla , KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s the sweetest lab-pit mix.

She’s super smart, gets along well with other dogs and is leash trained. Darla is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet McKade

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Three children killed in Terry County crash Sunday afternoon
A vehicle was discovered in a playa lake near 76th and Ave. F on May 2, 2022.
Police investigate car submerged in Lubbock playa lake
According to LFR, 4 adults were displaced and the American Red Cross is assisting. The Fire...
South Lubbock 2-alarm house fire classified accidental
Police were investigating a near drowning after a 18-month-old fell into the pool in the...
1-year-old fell into South Lubbock pool, police investigate near drowning
Large hail that fell in O’Donnell Sunday night.
Severe storms bring high winds, large hail to the South Plains

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Darla
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Darla
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet McKade
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet McKade
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet McKade
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet McKade
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Gerald
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Gerald