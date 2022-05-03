KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Darla

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Darla , KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s the sweetest lab-pit mix.

She’s super smart, gets along well with other dogs and is leash trained. Darla is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet McKade

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.