North, East Lubbock neighborhoods picked for Neighborhood Planning program launch; all eligible to request projects

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council approved two components to the new Neighborhood Planning effort in the City of Lubbock. Four neighborhoods in the northern and eastern parts of Lubbock will be the first to sit down with the Planning Department but all neighborhoods are able to apply for projects worth up to $10,000 to be completed in their part of the city.

“People within their neighborhoods know what would help them the most, what small projects would make that big change within their neighborhood,” Neighborhood Planner Wilson Bowling said. “We would love to hear those ideas. We would love for them to apply for this program and see what we can do to get some of these projects done in your neighborhood.”

Bowling was speaking about the Neighborhood Project Program, which opened the first application period on May 1. The City of Lubbock will consider applications for projects that will improve the quality of life in neighborhoods up to $10,000 per project. There are two application cycles with $50,000 available in each.

The Neighborhood Project Program is expected to benefit neighborhoods not currently selected for the Neighborhood Planning Program.

“The plans themselves take six to 12 months apiece,” Bowling said. “So for us to get to even a neighborhood outside of those four, that’s going to take at least two years. But, a lot of neighborhoods do need some help and have projects in mind.”

Dunbar-Manhattan Heights, Jackson Mahon, Parkway and Cherry Point as well as Arnett Benson are the four neighborhoods selected to begin the planning process. Using Key Performance Indicators such as the home ownership rate, poverty rate, non-violent crime rate and number of unsafe structures, a council subcommittee recommended the initial group of neighborhoods.

“We will be working with the individual neighborhoods to create action plans,” Bowling said. “Think of the comprehensive plan for the entire city. These will be much more localized to each individual neighborhoods. Those were our first four. We’re not stopping at four but those will be the first four that we’re doing.”

The North Lubbock Neighborhood Association represents two of the four areas that will begin the planning process for any public effort to strengthen their neighborhood.

“There are beautification projects, areas that are in need of improvement,” Association President Alice Lozada said. “We want to make sure that the bus stops have the benches that are repaired and in good order. Of course, our city parks, we always want to make sure that those are always held to a high standard. We want city parks to be clean and healthy and safe for our children to come and enjoy, especially during summer. That is our hope that we are able to work with the City Planning Department and all the various departments that are going to take part in this effort to make sure that our neighborhoods are vibrant, are safe and look really good.”

Lozada encourages the participation of residents and neighborhoods in these planning and project efforts. She hopes this will be an opportunity for their pride to grow in where they live.

“I believe that when neighborhoods feel safe and they’re thriving and they are adhering to whatever we need to as far as the city codes are concerned and making sure that we are doing the best that we can to enhance our neighborhoods, that’s for all of us, it’s just a safer place for everyone,” Lozada said. “Everyone feels prouder of where they live.”

Click here for the Neighborhood section of the City of Lubbock website, which includes application and guideline information as well as a place to view and register Lubbock’s neighborhood associations.

