Prosecutors charge 3 with murder in Sacramento mass shooting

Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento...
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento and that it was gang-related violence. Prosecutors charged three men with murder Tuesday, according to officials.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed murder charges in a mass shooting that rocked California’s capital city a month ago.

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said Tuesday that three men have been charged with murder in the slayings.

All three are eligible for the death penalty, but that decision has not been made yet.

The gang feud erupted in gunfire before dawn April 3 as patrons of bars and nightclubs emptied out onto the streets in downtown Sacramento. Six people were killed in the bloodshed, including one man who was an alleged shooter.

A dozen others were wounded by bullets — including two other alleged gunmen. Police say at least five people fired bullets in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

