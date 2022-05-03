Quiet today, stormy tonight and tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our quiet weather continues through this evening. A few thunderstorms and showers are likely to dot the KCBD viewing area tonight. Another round of storms, possibly severe, is expected late tomorrow.

A few thunderstorms and showers are likely after midnight and strong storms are expected late tomorrow. Some storms are likely to become severe. (KCBD First Alert)

After a chilly start, lows in the 30s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area with 40s elsewhere, it will be mild this afternoon. It won’t be as hot as yesterday. Lubbock’s high was 90 degrees. Temperatures today will peak in the 70s.

There will be a little less wind today. A light breeze will be common through early afternoon. It will become breezy mid- to late afternoon with speeds picking up to about 10 to 20 mph.

The sunshine this morning will give way to a partly cloudy sky this afternoon.

Even though today won’t be as hot, as breezy, or as sunny as yesterday, the grassland fire danger remains elevated. Under these conditions this is another no-burn day.

After a chilly start, a mild afternoon, though not as hot as yesterday. A little less wind, a little more cloud cover. (KCBD First Alert)

This evening will become mostly cloudy and breezy.

A few thunderstorms and showers are likely late tonight, generally after midnight into early tomorrow morning. Many areas will remain dry, a few areas may receive significant rain.

The severe threat with this first round of storms is very low. A storm or two may become marginally severe.

Strong storms are expected tomorrow afternoon and evening. Coverage will be spotty but a few of these storms are likely to become severe. Threats include very large hail, damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado or two.

Remain weather aware. Don’t rely on social media for alerts!

Watch for updates to the forecast and watches and warnings, which are likely. Download our KCBD Weather App from your app store. It’s free. Make sure our Weather App is updated and your Weather Radio is in Alert Mode.

In our Weather App, set the location to “Follow Me”. Track the storms, watches, and warnings with the Interactive Radar in the app (and here on our Weather Page). Make sure you enable notifications. The app will alert you when a watch or warning is issued

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.