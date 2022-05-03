Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

SPC to honor Law Enforcement Academy graduates

South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains College will honor Basic Peace Officers during a ceremony at 6 p.m. on May 6 (Friday) in the Sundown Room.

Special awards will be presented during the program. The awards will honor the class’ Valedictorian, Salutatorian and Top Gun Marksmanship.

Company Commander is Kaden Beynon and Squad leaders are Company A, directed by Latisha Lewis and Company B, directed by Chance Barnes, all of Lubbock.

The members of the graduating class from Lubbock are Barnes, Beynon, Lewis, Janelle Perez, Jalen M. Sandoval and Elias Soto.

Also graduating are Josue I. Alonso of Plainview, Rafael Esquivel of Lamesa and Avery Massey and Alexander Perez, both of Killeen.

For more details about the SPC Law Enforcement Program, contact Debbie Hale, departmental administrative assistant to Professional Services and Energy, at (806) 716-2291.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Three children killed in Terry County crash Sunday afternoon
A vehicle was discovered in a playa lake near 76th and Ave. F on May 2, 2022.
Police investigate car submerged in Lubbock playa lake
According to LFR, 4 adults were displaced and the American Red Cross is assisting. The Fire...
South Lubbock 2-alarm house fire classified accidental
Police were investigating a near drowning after a 18-month-old fell into the pool in the...
1-year-old fell into South Lubbock pool, police investigate near drowning
Large hail that fell in O’Donnell Sunday night.
Severe storms bring high winds, large hail to the South Plains

Latest News

Flatlands Dance Theatre invites audiences to experience a one-of-a-kind, immersive performance...
Flatlands Dance Theatre presents ‘Pandemic Mama’
Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy to fill remote Customer Contact Center positions
Levelland hopes to reduce fly-by-night worker fraud for hail damage repairs
Levelland hopes to reduce fly-by-night worker fraud for hail damage repairs
Support local business by buying lunch on Tuesday, May 3 at a Food Truck Festival.
Support local food trucks at a Food Truck Festival