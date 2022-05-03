SPC to honor Law Enforcement Academy graduates

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains College will honor Basic Peace Officers during a ceremony at 6 p.m. on May 6 (Friday) in the Sundown Room.

Special awards will be presented during the program. The awards will honor the class’ Valedictorian, Salutatorian and Top Gun Marksmanship.

Company Commander is Kaden Beynon and Squad leaders are Company A, directed by Latisha Lewis and Company B, directed by Chance Barnes, all of Lubbock.

The members of the graduating class from Lubbock are Barnes, Beynon, Lewis, Janelle Perez, Jalen M. Sandoval and Elias Soto.

Also graduating are Josue I. Alonso of Plainview, Rafael Esquivel of Lamesa and Avery Massey and Alexander Perez, both of Killeen.

For more details about the SPC Law Enforcement Program, contact Debbie Hale, departmental administrative assistant to Professional Services and Energy, at (806) 716-2291.

