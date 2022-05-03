Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Strong storms possible tonight and Wednesday before warm temps return

Strong storms possible tonight and Wednesday before warm temps return
Strong storms possible tonight and Wednesday before warm temps return(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another round of severe storms will be possible tonight and tomorrow. Overnight, the threat is for possible hail of 1 inch in diameter and winds of 60 mph with lightning and moderate to heavy rain.

Tomorrow, the threat will increase to 1-3 inch hail and 60-70 mph winds in the afternoon.

All of the region has a chance for some strong storms tonight and tomorrow it will likely, if it occurs, along a boundary from I 27 eastward, particularly along the caprock to the east.

Clouds return tonight and tomorrow and warmer afternoon temps Wednesday.

Thursday will bring more sunshine and highs around the 80 degree mark.

Looking toward the weekend, it will be summer heat, wind and dry with elevated fire danger. Daytime highs will climb to around the 100 degree mark for the first time this year.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Three children killed in Terry County crash Sunday afternoon
A vehicle was discovered in a playa lake near 76th and Ave. F on May 2, 2022.
Police investigate car submerged in Lubbock playa lake
According to LFR, 4 adults were displaced and the American Red Cross is assisting. The Fire...
South Lubbock 2-alarm house fire classified accidental
Police were investigating a near drowning after a 18-month-old fell into the pool in the...
1-year-old fell into South Lubbock pool, police investigate near drowning
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

A few thunderstorms and showers are likely after midnight and strong storms are expected late...
Quiet today, stormy tonight and tomorrow
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 05/3/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Tuesday, May 3
Daybreak Today Weather - 05/3/22
Daybreak Today Weather - Tuesday, May 3
More storms may develop for the South Plains by Wednesday
More storms may develop for the South Plains by Wednesday