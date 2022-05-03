Strong storms possible tonight and Wednesday before warm temps return

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another round of severe storms will be possible tonight and tomorrow. Overnight, the threat is for possible hail of 1 inch in diameter and winds of 60 mph with lightning and moderate to heavy rain.

Tomorrow, the threat will increase to 1-3 inch hail and 60-70 mph winds in the afternoon.

All of the region has a chance for some strong storms tonight and tomorrow it will likely, if it occurs, along a boundary from I 27 eastward, particularly along the caprock to the east.

Clouds return tonight and tomorrow and warmer afternoon temps Wednesday.

Thursday will bring more sunshine and highs around the 80 degree mark.

Looking toward the weekend, it will be summer heat, wind and dry with elevated fire danger. Daytime highs will climb to around the 100 degree mark for the first time this year.

