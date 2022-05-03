Student in custody, another hospitalized after stabbing at Belton High School

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, is the student taken into custody after a stabbing at Belton High School Tuesday morning.

The Belton Police Department earlier said a male student was hospitalized after the stabbing.

Belton Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith said the victim is “currently being treated” at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with that student and his family,” Smith said.

The incident was reported shortly at 9:47 a.m. The suspect student “is being interviewed” and the investigation is ongoing, Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis said in a video statement shared on social media.

After the stabbing, the student suspect allegedly ran out of the school and left the area. Police found him and took him into custody at around 10:09 a.m.

“Students and staff are safe and secure,” police said. While this remains an active investigation, “the scene is contained,” police said.

“We immediately mobilized teams in partnership with the Belton Police Department and continue to work to make sure our students and staff are safe,” Dr. Smith said in statement meant to reassure parents.

The school has dismissed students for the day. Parents are in line to get their name on a list and the school is making sure everyone on that list has the authority to take their student home.

Staff at the high school is releasing students classroom by classroom. A reunification center for students and parents has been set up at Tiger Stadium.

From BHS: All students are being dismissed.

Student drivers are allowed to leave

Buses are going to Tiger Field to take students home

Parents can park at Chisholm Trail park and walk up to reunite with students — Megan Vanselow (@MegVanselow) May 3, 2022

Students who drive to school will be able to leave in their vehicles, the district said.

This is a developing story. The article will be updated as soon as KWTX confirms more information.

