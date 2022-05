LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was arrested after a pursuit ended in a crash in Central Lubbock Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators are on-scene at 46th Street and Ave. J where the suspect was taken into custody. Police say the chase began at 19th and Ave. Q.

No injured were reported.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

