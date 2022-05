LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The traffic signals at 82nd & Frankford are dark. Police are on the scene directing traffic.

Signals should be back operational in a few hours, according to the City of Lubbock.

The lights have been out since just before 1 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the lights to not work.

