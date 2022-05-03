Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock receives $10,000 grant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock received a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of West Texas to fund the Hierarchy of Needs: Shelter and Client Supplies Project.

The Community Foundation of West Texas grant will help Women’s Protective Services meet the needs of domestic violence victims across the South Plains. This project will include the purchase of household, toiletry, consumables, janitorial, lavatory, educational, communication, job placement, office, health, transitional housing, and safety & security supplies for victims and their families.

Domestic violence victims may stay in violent relationships to avoid homelessness and lack the means to support themselves and their families. Providing for and helping a victim meet those needs can be the spark necessary to start their path to healthy, independent living.

“We are delighted to receive the Community Foundation of West Texas grant,” said Jason Henry, WPS Executive Director. “Everyone deserves relationships free of domestic violence, and this grant will help WPS provide essential tools and support to help victims leave an abusive relationship.”

Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock accepts donations to help survivors of domestic violence on their path to sustained success. For more information on WPS or how you can support its community efforts, please visit www.wpslubbock.org or call (806) 748-5292.

