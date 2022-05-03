Xcel Energy to fill remote Customer Contact Center positions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Xcel Energy is looking to hire permanent off-site home-based agents in the Plainview area for their Customer Contact Center.

The company has open positions in its residential customer service and credit contact centers. These employees handle incoming calls and work with customers on billing questions, negotiate payment arrangements, service requests, outages, and promote products and services across the eight states served by Xcel Energy.

“We are excited about this opportunity to add these employees in the Plainview area,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy - Texas. “We are committed to the success of our communities and eager to fill these positions with employees who will continue to provide the exceptional service our customers expect from Xcel Energy.”

Xcel Energy operates a Customer Contact Center in Amarillo and began hiring remote agents in 2021 in New Mexico. Additional positions are open for applicants in Amarillo, Dumas and Pampa.

The positions are full-time and employees selected receive all the benefits of working for Xcel Energy including medical and dental, competitive pay, 401(k), paid time off and ongoing training and professional development. Employees are provided high-quality computer technology, and all receive an extensive eight-week virtual training session. Potential employees must have adequate internet access in their homes which the company can determine based on their internet service provider.

Those interested in applying will find details at this link at xcelenergy.com in the Customer Care section.

