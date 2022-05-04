9 Red Raiders outlast ACU

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After losing to Abilene Christian University last week in Lubbock, the 9th ranked Red Raiders returned the favor in Abilene Tuesday night winning a wild 16-12 game.

There was a sellout crowd in Abilene with a school record 4,087 on hand.

Plating 9 runs in the sixth inning, the Red Raiders rallied from a 6-2 deficit to take an 11-6 lead.

Parker Kelly hit a three run homer. Texas Tech added two in the 7th and 8th and one in the 9th to hold off ACU.

The teams combined for 28 runs on 31 hits. Abilene Christian used 10 pitchers in the game while the Red Raiders used seven in a game that lasted over four hours and 30 minutes.

Texas Tech moves to 32-16 on the season.

They will next be in action in 10 days next Friday at #3 Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.