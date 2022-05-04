Christ in the Arts presents ‘A Tale of the Kingdom’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Christ in the Arts (CITA) presents an original production, A Tale of the Kingdom. This event will take place Friday, May 13th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 14th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

While Christ in the Arts’ debut production as a school was a musical adaptation of Tales of the Kingdom (books written by David and Karen Mains) in 2008, this ballet-based production will have a completely fresh feel. Audiences will be dazzled by stunning sets and lights, breathtaking costumes, impressive technical skill, and more. This production is family-friendly and is certainly a delight for all ages.

Christ in the Arts has over 170 dancers, each with unique, custom-made costumes from the CITA costume team. The final number of total costumes for the production is 400+, each made from scratch specifically for this performance. Brand new on-stage sets were also specially crafted and delicately detailed for the show.

Also, David and Karen Mains, co-authors of the original Tales of the Kingdom books, will make a special guest appearance at both shows Friday, May 13th and Saturday, May 14th show and will sign copies of the book before the show starts at 7 p.m. and after the show ends.

Online tickets are available and will be available for purchase at the door. Tickets cost $30 for orchestra seating and $25 for top seats (childrens 12 and under cost $10 less for each). This is the ticket link: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/civic-center/ticketing/christ-in-the-arts-a-tale-of-the-kingdom

Randall Hinds, CITA Executive Director, states, “A Tale of the Kingdom is a classic tale of a lost young boy who, in desperation, stumbles onto a completely unknown realm where everyone is uniquely loved and valued. But it’s also about the difficult and dangerous journey this boy, so scarred by his early life, must take to find his own authentic identity and calling. Originally created as a full-length musical in 2007, Christ in the Arts brings this perennially-relevant story back to the stage as an exclusive dramatic dance production. And while this new format necessitates many adaptations from that of the musical, the essential message and magic remains and is enhanced!”

More than 150 students of all ages and experience levels will participate in A Tale of the Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ChristInTheArts.org or call 806-632-1458. Tickets available through Select-A-Seat at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/civic-center/ticketing/christ-in-the-arts-a-tale-of-the-kingdom>

