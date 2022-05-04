City council candidates dispute Jennifer Wilson’s financial support from firefighters association

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Several city council candidates are raising concerns about their opponent, Dr. Jennifer Wilson, and her connection with the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association. All four candidates for District 5 other than Wilson: incumbent Randy Christian, Chase Head, Keri Thomas, and Bill Felton say they are worried about the association’s political spending supporting Wilson.

In a joint news conference Tuesday morning at the Lubbock Cotton Exchange, the candidates aired their grievances against their competitor. Christian says this was the result of a Facebook dialogue. He posed this question to his social media friends: “Is city council candidate Dr. Jennifer Wilson being bought and paid for by a labor union?”

“Is this a sour grapes? Or is it because of the prediction that I may lose my seat as a councilman? I’ll let you think what you will. Even the idea of a special interest group like a labor union virtually owning a city council seat is far more important than my reelection,” Christian said. “All our firefighters, all our first responders will always have my respect, gratitude and support. What this is about is a runaway labor union that is being pushed by a state and national leadership to get more politically involved locally, and maybe even try to take over city hall.”

Campaign finance records show the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association has contributed $41,000 directly to Dr. Wilson’s campaign. Her opponents say it has also spent nearly twice that in other campaign materials paid directly by the association in support of Wilson, totaling more than $120,000.

Christian also calls Dr. Wilson a compromised candidate, as her husband Nick Wilson is a deputy chief for Lubbock Fire Rescue. Christian says it’s likely he’ll be the next chief. He says on numerous occasions, Wilson has said she will not recuse herself on fire department issues in city council. According to Texas Ethics Law, she’s legally not required to do so unless it directly regards her husband’s salary, compensations or promotions.

“Did you have to have a lawyer to tell you that it might not be a good idea to not recuse yourself? I believe that people of district five in the city might give you very different advice than that lawyer. The fact that Dr. Wilson is married to a deputy chief is a big deal and the voters have a right to know that fact, as well as others,” Christian said.

During the news conference, the candidates made it clear they aren’t accusing Wilson of anything illegal. Head says he’s worried about financial deception. He says the contributions given in support of Wilson through advocacy spending don’t show up on her campaign finance reports, making them harder to find.

“That makes this one of the highest expense campaigns in Lubbock history, if not the highest for a Lubbock city council race,” Head said. “I feel that the voters in district five need to know that there is, the conflict of interest that already exist there. And then you see these exorbitant numbers of being spent on it, I think that’s something that every voter needs to know.”

In a response, Wilson says politics of personal destruction have no place in Lubbock. She calls the accusations false and an attempt to smear her reputation during a competitive election. She writes, “Let’s be clear, I make no apologies for the many good people who support my campaign. I take very seriously an attack directed at our first responders and the notion that their voice should be silenced.”

The firefighters association posted to its Facebook page multiple times, writing it is setting the record straight. Answering why the association issues endorsements, the statement reads, “As long as politicians and their employees affect the operations and support of the fire service, it will advocate for a strong fire department, fiscal responsibility and adherence to national safety standards.” The group also stated it is not a special interest group. Those posts also showed its support for Tray Payne for mayor and Christy Martinez-Garcia for district one.

Head says some of the firefighter PAC’s spending went to candidates for other races, but it doesn’t compare to what was paid in support of Wilson.

Thomas says she appreciates Lubbock’s firefighters, but one entity having too much power is detrimental to the election process. She says in the past, city council campaigns have run from $35,000 to $75,000. She says this amount of money is not illegal, but it appears the firefighters association is trying to buy a seat.

“There’s no way that we the people, any ordinary people that want to serve their city will be able to compete with the large money machine from a large union. My fear is Lubbock will end up like New York or Chicago or Detroit, where unions have a stronghold on selecting and handpicking future candidates,” she said.

Read the full statement from Dr. Jennifer Wilson here:

Dr. Jennifer Wilson on accusations the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association is buying a city council seat. (KCBD)

You can read the response from the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association here:

“Your Lubbock Firefighters are encouraged by the strong interest in our local elections. We also must set the record straight on an important issue. Some ask why firefighters endorse election candidates. The answer is simple: as long as politicians and their employees affect the operations and support of our fire service, we will advocate for a strong fire department, fiscal responsibility, and adherence to national safety standards. We endorse candidates across the political spectrum. All local candidates are invited to meet with us. Some decline. Many accept. Raising awareness of public safety issues in politics costs money, of course. Because we so strongly believe in political action, our members pay for this activity out of our own pockets. No member dues ever go to political campaigns. We’re not a special interest group. Our interest is public safety, and the safety of our members. We’re proud to deliver excellent service, be good stewards of city resources, and give back to the community. Thank you for your support.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.